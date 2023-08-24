Dune: Part Two On The Move To March 2024

If you were excitedly waiting for the return trip to Arrakis that is Dune: Part Two, then… just wait longer! After recent speculation, Warner Bros. and Legendary have confirmed that Denis Villeneuve's next sci-fi chapter will now arrive in March next year.

Originally taking aim at a November slot, the movie is being shifted because the strikes mean that the leads – including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and new recruits such as Florence Pugh and Austin Butler – won't be available to do press in support of the release. Which is a dicey proposition for a big, complicated movie such as Dune: Part Two.

The film will now land on 15 March next year.

Also shifting are Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (to 12 April) and animated adventure The Lord Of The Rings The War Of The Rohirrim (to 13 December).