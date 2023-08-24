Dune: Part Two On The Move To March 2024

If you were excitedly waiting for the return trip to Arrakis that is Dune: Part Two, then… just wait longer! After recent speculation, Warner Bros. and Legendary have confirmed that Denis Villeneuve's next sci-fi chapter will now arrive in March next year.
Originally taking aim at a November slot, the movie is being shifted because the strikes mean that the leads – including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and new recruits such as Florence Pugh and Austin Butler – won't be available to do press in support of the release. Which is a dicey proposition for a big, complicated movie such as Dune: Part Two.
The film will now land on 15 March next year.
Also shifting are Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (to 12 April) and animated adventure The Lord Of The Rings The War Of The Rohirrim (to 13 December).
Somewhat surprisingly, the studio is holding firm on its December slots for musical prequel Wonka, superhero sequel Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom and The Colour Purple, likely hoping things are resolved by year's end. But stay tuned for more…