Dune: Part Two Adds Souheila Yacoub

Since the success of last year's Dune, Denis Villeneuve has been busy preparing to make the follow-up, adapting the second half of Frank Herbert's book. He's been adding some fantastic cast, and Swiss actor Souheila Yacoub will join them.

Yacoub, who has appeared in movies such as Gaspar Noé's Climax and Anaïs Volpé's The Braves, has (according to Deadline, at least), scored the role of Shishakli.

If the character keeps to the book's description, she'll be a Fremen from Sietch Tabr who helps Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) during his sandrider trial, learning the harness the giant sandworms that roam beneath the surface of desert planet Arrakis.

She joins the returning Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård and Josh Brolin plus fellow new recruits Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux and Austin Butler.