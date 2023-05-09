Come To Empire’s Dumb Money Screening & Craig Gillespie Q&A

On the evening of 21 September at a central London location, we are screening Craig Gillespie’s Dumb Money exclusively for Empire readers.

A true-life triumph-of-the-underdog tale, Dumb Money stars the ever-brilliant Paul Dano as YouTuber Keith Gill, who whips up private investors and internet trolls to take down one of the biggest hedge funds on Wall Street. Co-starring Pete Davidson, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley and Seth Rogen, it promises to be a sharp, fast, funny treat.

Not only will you be among the first to see the film (out in cinemas from September 22), there will also be a Q&A with director Craig Gillespie, the man behind the Oscar-winning I, Tonya and Cruella.

For the chance to come along, email dumbmoneyempire@ddapr.com now with your full name, and stating whether you'd like to bring a +1. It’s what the smart money would do.

(If you receive a bounce back to your email RSVP, please slide into our X/Twitter DMs and we'll let you know what to do next!)

FAQs

How do the tickets work?

Your attendance will be confirmed by Yasmin and Louisa from DDA once you RSVP to the email address above. There will be no tickets – your name will be added to a guest list.

What's the location of the event?

The exact venue of the screening will be provided once your attendance is confirmed, but note it is a central London location.

What time does the event start and end?

Arrivals are from 6pm for a 7pm start, and the event should end at approximately 9:45pm.

Disabled access

If you have any access requirements, please email dumbmoneyempire@ddapr.com and we will liaise with the venue regarding these for you.

Will there be a chance to ask for autographs?

No, there won't be any kind of red carpet at this event, or opportunity to ask for autographs.

Is there a dress code?

No specific dress code! Just whatever you feel comfortable in – whatever you'd usually wear for a cinema trip!

Photography

Please note that photographs and footage may be taken throughout the event. These will be used by the event organisers for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication, as well as for marketing purposes. If you don't consent to being in photographs, please do not attend.

Are seats allocated?

No, there is no seat allocation – the event will be general admission, filling up on a first come, first served basis.

Late admittance