Drago: Creed Spin-Off Finds A Writer

There has been chatter for a while – partly from Ivan Drago himself, Dolph Lundgren, in an interview late last year — about the idea of a Creed spin-off focused on the Drago family. It's taking a step closer to reality, as writer Robert Lawton is aboard to tackle the script.

Though the actual details on the movie are a secret for now, it'll focus on the legendary Russian fighter who first appeared as the antagonist in 1985’s Rocky IV, and whose son Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu) who was last seen as the antagonist in Creed II.

Lawton scored the gig after winning plaudits (and a 2021 Nicholl Fellowship, a big prize in the screenwriting world) for his spec script Becoming Rocky, which chronicled the behind-the-scenes story of making the original movie. That, plus his take on what the movie could do with Drago led MGM executives to hire him.