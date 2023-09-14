Donald Glover’s Lando Star Wars Series Will Now Be A Movie

There are changes afoot for the Star Wars Disney+ series focusing on the younger days of Lando Calrissian, as portrayed by Donald Glover in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Primarily that it's not actually going to be a series anymore, but is being turned into a movie instead.

This is just the latest shift for the show, which at one point was to be overseen by Dear White People (and on the Disney front, the new Haunted Mansion movie) creator Justin Simien but has been taken over by Donald Glover, working with brother and creative partner Stephen.

The pair, who co-created the Glover-starring comedy/drama series Atlanta, were working on the series concept, but Stephen Glover revealed on the podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out (find the interview below) that their thinking has changed.

"It’s not even a show," he said. "The idea right now is to do a movie."