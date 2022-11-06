Djimon Hounsou And Geri Halliwell-Horner Join Gran Turismo

Putting in a late challenge for Most Eclectic Casting of the year, Sony's Gran Turismo is adding some new faces, including Djimon Hounsou, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Daniel Puig, Josha Stradowski and Thomas Kretschmann.

Gran Turismo, which Neill Blomkamp is now directing in Hungary, stars David Harbour, Archie Madekwe, Orlando Bloom and Darren Barnett.

While the game has no story itself, the movie will instead be based on a true story. American Sniper's Jason Hall and King Richard's Zach Baylin that is described as the ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won him a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race-car driver.

See's Madekwe is playing the teen, with Harbour on as a veteran, retired driver who teaches him how to be a wheelman.

Halliwell-Horner (who has her own real-world racing connection thanks to husband Christian Horner, a former driver who now heads Red Bull’s Formula One team) and Hounsou will be Madekwe's character's parents. Puig will be his brother, while Stradowski is a rival driver with Kretschmann as his father.

The movie will be out on 11 August next year.

