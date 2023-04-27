Disney’s Wish Trailer Features A New Animation Style, Flying Star And Talking Goat

If the wish you made when you last looked upon a star was that Disney Animation would release a new animated movie about wishing upon a star – then boy, do we have good news for you. They’re doing just that, with the new, literally-titled Wish, a brand new musical-comedy with original songs and a tactile, painterly new animation style. The trailer just dropped – watch it below.

Wish follows young Asha, voiced by Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, who lives in a fantastical land called Rosas. Rosas is the “kingdom of wishes,” ruled by Chris Pine’s King Magnifico, to whom people flock to tell their deepest desires in the hope that he’ll grant them. One day, Asha makes a wish so powerful that the star she bestows it upon comes to life. Together, her, Star and her newly verbose goat Valentino (voiced by Alan Tudyk) join forces to take on King Magnifico and try to protect the people of Rosas. It’s a sweet premise and a strong cast, with some serious talent behind the camera too, including directors Chris Buck (Frozen) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya And The Last Dragon).