Disney Shuts Down Mouse Guard Before Filming Starts

A mere fortnight before the rodent warriors of Mouse Guard could begin waving their tiny swords on set, Disney has made one of the first big decisions about the 20th Century Fox-developed projects it inherited and shut the film down.

Wes Ball was gearing up to direct and Idris Elba, Andy Serkis, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Jack Whitehall and Sonoya Mizuno are all attached to star in the adaptation of David Petersen's graphic novel series, scripted by Gary Whitta. The story is set in a medieval world and tells of an order of mice who are the sworn protectors of their realm, seeing off foxes, eagles and threats from other rodents.

According to Deadline, Disney executives have been combing through the various Fox films and deciding which to keep on track. Mouse Guard is reportedly seen as a bad fit because it skews younger and therefore targets a similar audience to lots of pre-existing Disney offerings.

The filmmakers are reportedly trying to set the movie up elsewhere, including at Netflix. Meanwhile, we'll leave you to ponder the irony of a rodent movie supported by a fox that is being curtailed by a company that has a mouse for a mascot...