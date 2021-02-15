Disney Debuts New Animated Short Film Us Again

It has been five years since Disney Feature Animation had a short film running in front of one of its movies, but that is changing with Us Again, which looks to be a vivid, dance-filled treat that will play in cinemas with Raya And The Last Dragon.

Zach Parrish directed the short, with acclaimed choreographers/dancers Keone and Mari providing their talents alongside Captain Marvel composer Pinar Toprak.

Set in a vibrant city pulsating with rhythm and movement, an elderly man and his young-at-heart wife rekindle their youthful passion for life and each other on one magical night. The years fade away as the joy of dancing propels them across the exciting cityscape of their youth and revives fond memories and ambitions. Us Again is told entirely without dialogue and set to an original funk and soul musical score reminiscent of the mid-60s.

"Working with Keone and Mari was the key to making this film work," says Parrish in a statement. "From the very beginning, I knew that I wanted this film to be music driven. And I felt that dance is a universal language that can translate into any culture. I loved that their dance style felt like it was made for animation, and that there was this genuine, honest and organic connection between them because they were actually a married couple in real life. The story itself was inspired by my own grandparents, who faced getting older in different ways, along with my own physical limitations in playing sports resulting from getting older and injuries. I started thinking about how someone might look at the world differently as things change and they grow older."