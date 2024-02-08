Disney Announces Moana Sequel To Arrive In November

Make way! Make way! Yes, after sailing into audiences' hearts back in 2016, Moana will return. And sooner than you think. Even with the planned live-action version still in the works, Disney has opted to turn what had been developed as a series set in the world of the film into an animated sequel — and it'll be out later this year.

In an interview ahead of an investors' call, where Disney took the chance to also send word of Zootopia 2 (likely to once more be called Zootropolis 2 here because of that pesky copyright conflict with a European zoo) landing in 2025 and the imminent arrival of the T-Swift concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (now with five extra songs and the added subtitle Taylor's Version) at its exclusive streaming home of Disney+ on 15 March, company boss Bob Iger confirmed the upgrade for Moana: The Series.

Conceived as a follow-up to the original movie, the series was assigned to Disney Animation Studios’ Canadian outpost, which has apparently done such a good job on the show that it has been re-shaped as a film.

Here's your official synopsis: "After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced." Moana and Maui will be joined by a new cast of seafarers.

Disney's announcement makes no mention of the voice cast, though you'd figure that both Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson will be back voicing Moana and Maui (the latter actor also confirmed for the live-action take), but we do know that Dave Derrick Jr. is handling directorial duties, while Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina return to craft the music, joined this time by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear (who replace the original film's Lin-Manuel Miranda).