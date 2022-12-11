Director Todd Phillips Debuts First Look At Joker: Folie À Deux

The cameras are now rolling on Joker sequel Joker: Folie À Deux. How do we know? Credit co-writer Todd Phillips, who has posted a first look at Joaquin Phoenix back in wiry Arthur Fleck form for the new movie.

Though the story is largely a mystery, we do know that Arthur will spend some time in Arkham Asylum, where he ended up at the close of the first film. And from the looks of this initial image, he's getting a shave from an orderly.

Folie À Deux will also feature Lady Gaga, who is reportedly playing a version of Harley Quinn. Zazie Beetz is back as Sophie Dumond, while the cast also includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Jacob Lofland.