Director Roar Uthaug Planning Sequel To Action-Adventure Film Troll

Having seen success with last year's rocky adventure Troll, Roar Uthaug, the director of The Wave, is ready to bring the world another instalment. Netflix has ordered a sequel to Troll.

The original film chronicled the aftermath of an explosion in the Norwegian mountains, which awakens an ancient troll. The story revolves around a fearless paleontologist who embarks on a journey to stop the troll from wreaking deadly havoc.

Troll quickly became Netflix's most popular non-English film of all time, with a record-breaking 103,000,000 views in its first 91 days.