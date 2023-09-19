Director Roar Uthaug Planning Sequel To Action-Adventure Film Troll

Having seen success with last year's rocky adventure Troll, Roar Uthaug, the director of The Wave, is ready to bring the world another instalment. Netflix has ordered a sequel to Troll.
The original film chronicled the aftermath of an explosion in the Norwegian mountains, which awakens an ancient troll. The story revolves around a fearless paleontologist who embarks on a journey to stop the troll from wreaking deadly havoc.
Troll quickly became Netflix's most popular non-English film of all time, with a record-breaking 103,000,000 views in its first 91 days.
"Making Troll was a lifelong dream come true, and the reception our Norwegian movie has received around the world has been unbelievable," says Uthaug. No plot details have been revealed for the movie, other than it will explore similar fairytale territory.