Dennis Quaid And Lucy Liu Among The Cast For Disney’s Strange World

We got our first look at Disney Feature Animation's nest film, Strange World. And, at D23, director Don Hall and writer Qui Nguyen brought out their cast. Jake Gyllenhaal, we already knew about, but the ensemble also includes Dennis Quad, Lucy Liu and Jabouki Young-White.

Gyllenhaal voices Searcher Clade, the son of a steadfast explorer. The black sheep of his family, Searcher chose a very different path from the others. Coming from a long lineage of brave and daring explorers, Searcher instead decided to get his hands dirty differently: by becoming a farmer.

But here, Searcher needs to team up with his family to help them complete an incredibly dangerous mission. As he steps out of his comfort zone, Searcher is amazed and intrigued by the unknown alien world that surrounds him.

The action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await them all, as their differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far—most crucial quest.

Quaid plays his father, Jaeger Clade, a famed explorer, while Young-White plays Searcher’s son Ethan Clade, who identifies more with his adventurous grandfather than his dad. Finally, Liu is president Callisto Mal. Gabrielle Union, meanwhile, plays Meridian Clade, Searcher's wife.