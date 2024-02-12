  1. Home|
Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Sends Wade Wilson To The TVA And Into The MCU

We all knew that Wade Wilson would be going extra meta for his latest cinematic outing, and so it has come to pass. Heh heh… come. Indeed, the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine (as it was correctly predicted to be titled) is online, and while it's Wade heavy, there is at least a hint of Hugh Jackman's Logan.

This time around, our hero is enjoying a relatively normal life with Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) and his friends. But a birthday celebration is rudely interrupted by the Time Variance Authority (as seen in Loki), represented here by Matthew MacFadyen's bureaucrat, who informs him that he's needed in the MCU for reasons. He can be a hero among heroes.

Wade's in! "Your little cinematic universe is about to change forever." Oh, and he's Marvel Jesus. But his entry into the MCU doesn't go as smoothly as Wade hopes for — especially when he's rudely clawed by one Mr. Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be in cinemas on 26 July.

