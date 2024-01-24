Deadpool 3 Wraps Shooting As Ryan Reynolds Shares Emotional Message

It has been a somewhat long road for the latest Deadpool film, the first to officially fly the Marvel Cinematic Universe banner. Having kicked off shooting back in May last year, it shut down when the actors' strike began with production halfway complete. Things picked back up in November and now the film has wrapped and Ryan Reynolds took to social media to mark the occasion in typically ribald fashion.

Posting a picture of him in costume (well, his crotch, at least), Reynolds thanked the cast and crew (including director Shawn Levy) for battling "wind, rain, strikes and Hugh Jackman" — because of course he had to take a crack at his friend and co-star.

As for Jackman, who reprises his role as Wolverine in the new movie, he also enthusiastically posted about the end of the shoot (and his having to diet to play the role)…