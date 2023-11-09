Deadpool 3 To Resume Shooting Soon –– And Ryan Reynolds Introduces Dogpool

One of the biggest films that was shut down by the actors' strike was Deadpool 3, which director Shawn Levy had previously said was roughly halfway through shooting. Now, according to Variety, word arrives that it'll gear back up before Thanksgiving in the US, which this year falls on 23 November. And according to star Ryan Reynolds, who slipped mention of the planned summer 2024 release into a new social media post, all involved are hoping it'll still hit that.

And as for that post, it shows off the movie's take on Dogpool (who in the comics is a canine denizen of parallel reality Earth-103173 called Wilson on whom scientists conduct Weapon X-level experiments transforming him into a version of the mouthy superhero).

Deadpool 3, which will also see Hugh Jackman showing up as Logan/Wolverine and has a cast that includes Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen, plus returning veterans Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni and Rob Delaney.