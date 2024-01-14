David O Russell Directing Selena Gomez In Linda Ronstadt Film

There has been a real run on biopics and other films based on the life of iconic musical artists. We've just seen the trailer for Amy Winehouse-focused effort Back To Black and Bob Marley: One Love is on its way. So it somehow makes sense that Selena Gomez (no slouch in the music department herself) would play 1970s singer-songwriter Linda Ronstadt, with David O. Russell aboard to direct the film.

According to Showbiz 411, Russell – who last made flop comedy drama Amsterdam — has wanted to make a film about Ronstadt for a while. Gomez locking in to take the lead is seemingly the right move for him.

Ronstadt had quite the career to chronicle –– the preeminent female pop star of the 70s and into the early 1980s, who took control of her career and her life. She had dozens of hits, The Eagles played behind her, she toured with Jackson Browne, and sang on Neil Young’s "Heart Of Gold.”