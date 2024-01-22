David Koepp Writing New Jurassic World Film For Universal

Life, as the old saying goes, finds a way. And so do franchises, especially when they're as lucrative as Universal's Jurassic Park/Jurassic World dino releases. Despite the most recent, Jurassic World Dominion capping off the most recent trilogy in 2022, the studio is looking to gear up the terrible lizards once again, with veteran Jurassic scriptwriter David Koepp overseeing development.

Koepp, of course, wrote Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park for Steven Spielberg, so he knows his dinosaurs. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he's far enough along with the script for the studio to start considering release dates (you know, before a director or anyone else is attached).

The plan is reportedly to chart a new direction for the Jurassic World story, so we wouldn't expect to see the likes of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard (or Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum for that matter), but there will, of course, be giant toothy, stompy creatures