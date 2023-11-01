David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived –– Trailer For The Documentary About Daniel Radcliffe’s Injured Potter Stunt Double

To have the chance to work on a Harry Potter movie must've seemed like the opportunity of a lifetime for young David Holmes, a committed gymnast and junior stuntman who became Daniel Radcliffe's primary stunt double on the huge movie franchise. For a long time, it was a dream life, pushing the boundaries of stunt work and being part of a pop cultural whirlwind. Until… it wasn't – Holmes was critically injured when a stunt on the set of The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 went wrong and left paralysed. Now, a documentary called David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived promises to tell his story. Check out the emotional trailer…

With Radcliffe involved as interviewee in front of the camera and an executive producer behind it, the new doc, directed by Dan Hartley, explores Holmes' life before and after the incident, showing the inspirational way he's turned what happened into a chance to help others as well as himself.

As the official synopsis reads: "As Daniel and his closest stunt colleagues rally to support David and his family in their moment of need, it is David’s extraordinary spirit of resilience that becomes their greatest source of strength and inspiration."