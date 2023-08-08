David Ayer Says James Gunn Told Him His Suicide Squad Ayer Cut Will Be Shared

Ever since (and honestly, even before) the release of Zack Snyder's extended, director-preferred cut of Justice League arrived on what is now known as Max across the pond, David Ayer has been talking up the possibility of seeing his version of 2016's Suicide Squad. And according to the director, current DC Studios boss James Gunn is into the idea — at least, eventually.

Hitting twitter (we still refuse to call it X), Ayer answered a fan question about why he was still banging the drum for an Ayer Cut of Squad, especially in the light of Gunn's better received (if less successful at the box office) follow-up/semi-reboot The Suicide Squad.

"All I know is my unseen film plays much better than the studio release,” Ayer said. “The interest in my cut being show seems real and organic. And Gunn told me it would have it’s time to be shared. He absolutely deserves to launch to launch his DC universe without more drama about old projects. In a way I’m chained to this thing. I’m riding a tiger here and navigating this situation the best I can. Life is a very strange journey."

