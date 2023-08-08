David Ayer Says James Gunn Told Him His Suicide Squad Ayer Cut Will Be Shared

Ever since (and honestly, even before) the release of Zack Snyder's extended, director-preferred cut of Justice League arrived on what is now known as Max across the pond, David Ayer has been talking up the possibility of seeing his version of 2016's Suicide Squad. And according to the director, current DC Studios boss James Gunn is into the idea — at least, eventually.
Hitting twitter (we still refuse to call it X), Ayer answered a fan question about why he was still banging the drum for an Ayer Cut of Squad, especially in the light of Gunn's better received (if less successful at the box office) follow-up/semi-reboot The Suicide Squad.
"All I know is my unseen film plays much better than the studio release,” Ayer said. “The interest in my cut being show seems real and organic. And Gunn told me it would have it’s time to be shared. He absolutely deserves to launch to launch his DC universe without more drama about old projects. In a way I’m chained to this thing. I’m riding a tiger here and navigating this situation the best I can. Life is a very strange journey."
"I put my life into Suicide Squad. I made something amazing… The studio cut is not my movie,” the director previously said on social media in July 2021. “Read that again. And my cut is not the 10-week director’s cut – It’s a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredibly work by John Gilroy. It’s all Steven Price’s brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing. It has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid third act resolution. A handful of people have seen it. If someone says they have seen it, they haven’t."