Dave Bautista Reuniting With Drew Pearce For Action Thriller Cooler

The last time Dave Bautista and writer/director Drew Pearce worked together, we got the underrated dystopian crime tale Hotel Artemis. They're teaming back up again for a new action thriller called Cooler.

This new film follows South Beach bouncer Ray Sagona (Bautista), who is on the brink of finding redemption and getting his family back. But when a drug-filled safe is stolen from the super club he works at, Ray is blackmailed into finding it before the Miami PD narcotics bureau comes to retrieve it on Sunday night.

Now, as his past and present collide in ever-more dangerous ways, Ray must survive an epic 36-hour odyssey across Miami Beach to get that safe back…

"Drew Pearce is one of the most exciting storytellers in the action genre and we’re incredibly proud to partner with him to bring his dynamic and thrilling vision to the screen. With Dave at the center of the story, and the creative minds at DreamCrew on our team, we couldn’t have wished for a better project to launch our Dogbone Entertainment deal, says Infrared boss Drew Simon, who is one of the producers. "This is the type of bold, entertaining project that Infrared is all about and we can’t wait to continue working with this incredible group of people."

"Dave is one of the most soulful and talented collaborators I’ve been lucky enough to work with — the chance to build an iconic character with him and make the kind of long-dark-night-of-the-soul thriller that I’ve always loved, is too good to be true," says Pearce.

The cameras should be rolling next summer.

