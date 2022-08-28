Danny Huston Joins The New Crow Movie

The history of a new movie based on James O'Barr's 1989 comic book title The Crowe has been one of false starts, swapped directors (and directions) and changing star attachments. It's finally, actually in production under the direction of Rupert Sanders with It's Bill Skarsgård in the lead and has now added Danny Huston.

O'Barr's story, published in 1989 focuses on Eric, a young man who is driving with his fiancee when their car breaks down. They're brutally assaulted and slaughtered by a gang, and Eric is resurrected by mystical crow to stalk and seek vengeance against those responsible for the crime. Alex Proyas' 1994 film retooled the story around rock musician Eric Draven, who is murdered along with his fiancee Shelly on Devil's Night in Detroit and hunts down their killers.

King Richard's Zach Baylin wrote the latest script for this new film, which will see Skarsgård as Eric. As for Huston, The Hollywood Reporter's story doesn't mention who he's playing, but we're going to take a stab and say he'll be a villain.