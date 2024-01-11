Danny Boyle And Alex Garland Officially Developing 28 Years Later

They've talked about it for years now off and on, but it appears Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are now fully on board for their own new sequel to 28 Days Later. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair have hatched an idea for potentially a new trilogy, kicked off with a first film called 28 Years Later.

While the pair were directly involved in the 2002 original that starred Cillian Murphy in the story of a man awakening from a coma to discover that London and the rest of the world have been devastated by a rage virus that turns people into savage zombie-like creatures, they stepped back to executive producer roles for the sequel. 28 Weeks Later had Juan Carlos Fresnadillo in the director's chair and was set six months after the first film.

The new film would obviously pick up the story a considerable time later, with Boyle directing and Garland (who has since forged his own filmmaking career) on script duty. And the plan, if the first is successful, is to launch a new series of three films with Garland writing all of them.