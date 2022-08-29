Daniel Radcliffe’s Romancing Madonna In The Trailer For Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

We're now just a few months away from the arrival of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which sees Daniel Radcliffe playing the titular comedy musician in a sizzling, startling biopic that definitely feels pretty much made up (intentionally). The latest trailer finds Al getting romantic with Madonna, played here by Evan Rachel Wood…

With this new trailer, Weird is looking like it really does spoof biopics – more Walk Hard than Walk The Line. There are some familiar beats here: the rebellious pushing-back-against-the-parents stage, the inspiration for the classic song, the wild affair with someone who has a negative impact on your life.

With Eric Appel in the director's chair (he also co-wrote with Yankovic), the film also has Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson, and Toby Huss in its ensemble.