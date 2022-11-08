Daniel Kaluuya Voicing Spider-Punk In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

We may be waiting longer for animated sequel Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse than we originally thought, but the cast promises to be worth the wait, with Daniel Kaluuya the latest to sign up.

He'll be Spider-Punk, AKA Hobart “Hobie” Brown, a more recent Marvel Comics arrival. The character was created by writer Dan Slott and artist Olivier Coipel in 2015 for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 3’ #10.

Hobie is a homeless teenager who becomes a hero to the oppressed citizens of New York in his dimensional universe.

Across The Spider-Verse, the first of two planned sequel's to 2018's Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (the second is Beyond The Spider-Verse), are being kept quiet, plot-wise. But we do know that Shameik Moore's Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen "Spider-Gwen" Stacey will be facing off against villains including The Dot (Jason Schwartzman) and Vulture (Jorma Taccone, playing a different version of the character from Michael Keaton in the MCU).

Alongside the returning heroes, we’ll see more from Spider-Man 2099 (AKA Miguel O’Hara, voiced by Oscar Isaac) and meet the likes of Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman) played by Issa Rae.

The voice cast also includes Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez and Greta Lee.

Both sequels are co-directed by Kemp Powers, Joaquim Dos Santos, and Justin K. Thompson, working from a script by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Dave Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse won’t land in cinemas until 2 June next year. And Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse is even further away, arriving on 29 March, 2024.

