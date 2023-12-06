Dan Levy Struggles With Loss In The Trailer For Good Grief

He might still be best known for the comedy stylings of Schitt's Creek, but Dan Levy's series also had a rich vein of emotion running through it. For his cinematic directorial debut, he's learning even more into heavier feelings. Good Grief finds a man struggling with loss and learning new truths about his life. See the trailer below:

Marc (Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc's world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face.