Damsel: Millie Bobby Brown Faces A Dragon In The Trailer For The Fantasy Adventure

You'd think Millie Bobby Brown would have had enough of dealing with scary creatures in her Netflix day job on Stranger Things. And yet here she is, back at it with an entirely different type of beast – she's facing off against a dragon…

Looking for all the world like a cross between Predator, The Hobbit and the Joey King action pic The Princess, this hails from 28 Weeks Later and Intruders director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and Fast X co-writer Dan Mazeau.

Brown here stars as Princess Elodie, a dutiful damsel who agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive…

"It’s a thrilling adventure with a really dark twist to put you on the edge of your seat," Fresnadillo says in a statement. "As a filmmaker, one of the things I always want to do is surprise the audience with a new take on a story. Especially this kind of traditional story – we have to modernize those tales with new takes, more modern and real ways, to connect with the audience."