Connie Nielsen Returning As Lucilla For Gladiator Sequel

Ridley Scott is building quite the cast for his Gladiator sequel, which is now close to shooting. With Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Denzel Washington already aboard, he's adding a returning veteran of the original and one extra new fresh face as Connie Nielsen is back as Lucilla, while Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn has landed the role of Emperor Caracalla.

Gladiator 2 will be set years after the events of the first film and finds Mescal playing a grown version of the character Lucius (Lucilla's son), as originally brought to life by Spencer Treat Clark. Keoghan is in line to be the primary antagonist, Roman Emperor Geta (a fictional take on a real-life ruler). As for Caracalla, he's a mystery for now, alongside Washington's character (only described as a "bad-ass").