Colman Domingo Playing Patriarch Joe Jackson In Michael Jackson Biopic

A newly minted Oscar nominee thanks to his role in Civil Rights biopic Rustin, Colman Domingo is on board to play another real-life figure, albeit one who proved to be much more controversial. He'll be Michael Jackson's father Joe in biopic Michael.

Jackson was known for his hard-driving management and often abusive parenting of the Jackson 5, and despite producing at least two megastars in Janet and Michael, his behaviour has long been questioned.

Antoine Fuqua is directing the new biopic from a script by John Logan. Jackson’s real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson is playing his King of Pop uncle.

"I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon," says Domingo. "Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation. After seeing him in rehearsal, my mind was blown. There is something divine about the way that Jaafar is channeling his late uncle. His talent and embodiment of Michael’s essence is simply on another level."

Says Fuqua: "Colman has such incredible range — he puts in the work to deeply inhabit his characters and understand their true essence and motivation. I’m grateful to be working with an actor with his passion and ability to portray the many sides of Joe Jackson: a husband, a father and a manager."

Michael is filming now and will be in cinemas on 18 April next year.