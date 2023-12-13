Cillian Murphy And Emily Blunt On Oppenheimer: An Empire Podcast Interview Special

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is one of the biggest and best films of the year, and in this very special episode of the Empire Podcast, Chris Hewitt sits down for an audience with its stars, Cillian Murphy, who stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, and Emily Blunt, who plays his redoubtable wife, Kitty. In a fun and free-wheeling chat, the Oppenheimers talk about working with Nolan, reading the screenplay for the first time, adjusting to their characters, and much, much more. Including the answer to the question that's long been on our minds: does Chris Nolan say 'laters, dudes'?