Christina Hodson And Oren Uziel To Write The Next Fast & Furious Film

Fast X is screeching towards us, throwing physics out the window as it does so and promising an understood-the-assignment gonzo performance from Jason Momoa. But Universal already has its eye on the follow-up, hiring Christina Hodson and Oren Uziel to write the script.

With Fast X'_s Louis Leterrier already confirmed to direct the next film – which is being planned as the big finish for at least the main _Fast franchise, short of Universal driving a dump truck of money wildly around streets to Vin Diesel's house, the moves are being made to lock down the details for the film.

Hodson has experience with the likes of Birds Of Prey, the shelved Batgirl and the upcoming The Flash, while Uziel worked on movies such as 22 Jump Street, The Lost City and wrote the movie that ended up adapted into The Cloverfield Paradox.

According to Deadline, they've never teamed up on a script, but work out of the same office space. We're mostly thinking Universal is sending over keyboards that have buttons reading "it explodes" and "FAMILY" for them to use.