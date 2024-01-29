Chris Rock To Direct Another Round Remake

It has taken a couple of years, but there is some forward movement on development for an English-language remake of Thomas Vinterberg's dark comedy Another Round. Depending on your feelings towards the original, this may not be considered good news, but Chris Rock is now aboard to direct a new take on the film.

Another Round, which took home Best International Film at the Oscars in 2021, follows Martin (Mads Mikkelsen), who learns there is an obscure philosophical theory that humans should have been born with a small amount of alcohol in our blood; that modest inebriation opens our minds to the world around us, diminishing problems and increasing creativity.

So Martin and three of his friends, all weary high school teachers, embark on a risky experiment to maintain a constant level of intoxication throughout the workday. Initial results are positive, but as the units are knocked back and stakes are raised, it becomes increasingly clear that some bold acts carry severe consequences.

Leonardo DiCaprio and his Appian Way producing partner Jennifer Davisson got the ball rolling before the film won its big award, but things have slowed down since. Stuart Blumberg wrote a draft of the script, but Rock will work with another writer.