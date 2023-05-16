Chiwetel Ejiofor Added To Venom 3

Alongside Tom Hardy arguing with himself and a giant black slobbering alien symbiote, the main thing the Venom movies have so far been known for is managing to attract experienced acting talent to star alongside the leading man. The third film is proving no exception, with Chiwetel Ejiofor joining the cast.

The new movie, whose plot is still under wraps, has Kelly Marcel taking over directing duties after working on the script for the first and writing the second completely with Hardy.

We don't yet know what Ejiofor will be doing in the film, other than interacting with the lethal protector somehow. Most recently, Juno Temple joined the cast, and we're waiting to learn whether the likes of Michelle Williams (who appeared in the first two) will be back.