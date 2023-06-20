Challengers: Zendaya’s Forming A Love Triangle in The Trailer For Luca Guadagnino’s Latest

With the likes of Call Me By Your Name and Bones And All, Luca Guadagnino has proved he's a filmmaker who knows how to spin yarns about love, yearning and consequences. And that certainly seems to be present in his latest, Challengers. Check out the trailer, which features stars Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor.

Tashi Duncan (Zendaya) is a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court.

Married to a champion on a losing streak (Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (O’Connor) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself what it will cost to win.