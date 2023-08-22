Cassandro Trailer Has Gael García Bernal As A Boundary-Pushing Wrestler

Wrestling remains a hugely popular sport around the world, and one of the lesser known true stories of accomplishments — at least this side of the pond – is getting its due in movie form. Cassandro, which stars Gael García Bernal, has a trailer online.

Bernal here plays Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso, rises to international stardom after he creates the character ‘Cassandro,’ the “Liberace of Lucha Libre.” In the process, he upends not just the macho wrestling world, but also his own life…

This one comes from director Roger Ross Williams, who wrote the script with David Teague, while the cast also features Roberta Colindrez, Perla De La Rosa, Joaquín Cosío, and Raúl Castillo.