Carl’s Date: Trailer For Pixar’s Up Spin-Off Short

Up — at least its famously emotional initial act – remains one of the high water marks (a lot of that water is tears shed at the "married life" segment) for Pixar. And the company has not been shy about spinning it off, particularly for the series Dug Days on Disney+ focused on the loveable talking pooch. But Dug (Bob Peterson) and owner Carl Fredricksen (Ed Asner, who recorded his voice part before his death in 2021) are back on the big screen for new short film Carl's Date, which will play attached to the studio's new feature film Elemental this week. Check out trailer…

Written and directed by Pixar veteran Peterson and produced by Kim Collins, Carl's Date was produced to be part of Dug Days before given the promotion to the big screen.

The story finds Carl reluctantly agreeing to go on a date with a lady friend, but admittedly has no idea how dating works these days. Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl’s pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends… If you’re a dog.

It's a welcome return for this duo, because after all, don't we all want more Dug and Carl in our lives?