Caleb Landry Jones And Christoph Waltz To Star In Luc Besson’s Dracula

Sooner or later, it feels as though every filmmaker will have taken a crack at Dracula. Bram Stoker's infamous bloodsucker has been brought to screens countless times, so perhaps we shouldn't be too shocked that Luc Besson is the latest to try the concept. The man behind The Fifth Element has Caleb Landry Jones and Christoph Waltz circling lead roles in Dracula – A Love Tale.

The new film would reunite the director with Jones, who stars in his most recent movie, revenge thriller DogMan (we're still waiting to see when that might land in the UK), and see him work for the first time with Waltz.

According to Deadline, Besson's film will dive deeper into the origins of the character Prince Vladimir, who after the death of his beloved wife forswears god and is turned into a fanged fiend for his trouble.