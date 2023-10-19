Rocky Actor Burt Young Dies Aged 83

Actor Burt Young, best known to audiences as Paulie in the Rocky movies, has passed away at the age of 83, it’s been confirmed. Young died on 8 October in Los Angeles, and news of his death came via his daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser.

Young was nominated for an Oscar for his role in the original Rocky, earning a nod for Supporting Actor as Paulie – Rocky’s closest friend and boxing confidante, and the brother of Rocky’s beloved Adrian. He became a staple of the series going forward, returning in every subsequent Rocky sequel, including 2006’s Rocky Balboa (though the character didn’t appear in the Creed movies).

Sylvester Stallone paid tribute to Young in an Instagram post, describing him as “an incredible man’s and artist”. He wrote: “I and the World will miss you very much...RIP”