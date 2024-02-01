  1. Home|
Bryce Dallas Howard And Orlando Bloom Leading Colin Trevorrow-Penned Comedy Deep Cover

Bryce Dallas Howard / Orlando Bloom
If you wondered what Colin Trevorrow was doing post his Jurassic trilogy, the answer probably isn’t what you expected. His next project is a script he’s penned with World collaborator Derek Connolly, plus British comedy duo The Pin, aka Ben Ashenden and Alexander Owen (who made brief appearances in Jurassic World Dominion) – a starry comedy titled Deep Cover. And as far as it looks, there isn’t a dinosaur in sight.

The film revolves around a trio of improv actors who take part in police stings, catching out unaware criminals – but soon they get sucked into London’s criminal underworld thanks to the power of pure persuasion. Those three yes-anders will be played by Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, and Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed – and they’ll be joined in the cast by Sean Bean, Ian McShane, Paddy Considine, and Sonoya Mizuno. That’s a seriously stacked cast. On directorial duties is Tom Kingsley, known for his work on beloved British comedy Stath Lets Flats.

Deep Cover will be shooting in London in just a few days time, and once completed it’ll be heading to Prime Video. Unless the dinosaurs run amok. (No, seriously, no dinosaurs this time.)

