Bruce Campbell Shares First Look At Evil Dead Rise

Even if when he wasn't busy working with Marvel and elsewhere, Sam Raimi has been happy to handy the reins of the Evil Dead franchise over to others, first with Fede Alvarez and 2013's Evil Dead and now with Lee Cronin and Evil Dead Rise. Now original The Evil Dead icon Bruce Campbell (who is producing alongside Raimi and Rob Tapert) has shared the first look at the new movie via twitter.

Here's the official synopsis: "Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, Evil Dead Rise tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable."

And as Campbell signs off the tweet, there is good news for its release, with Evil Dead Rise now due in cinemas both here and the US on 21 April next year.

