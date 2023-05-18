Brianna Hildebrand And Shioli Kutsuna Returning For Deadpool 3

More of the Deadpool veterans have locked in deals to return for the third movie. Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna are both now back.

Hildebrand reprises her role from the first two films as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, the mutant cohort of Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth, with the ability to generate nuclear explosions. Kutsuna plays Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s girlfriend Yukio, a Japanese mutant ninja introduced in Deadpool 2.

They join the likes of Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic and Rob Delaney, who have all (save Delaney) been with the franchise since the original.

Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is the most notable "new" recruit for this third outing, with Emma Corrin and Matthew MacFadyen also aboard.