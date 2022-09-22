Bram Stoker’s Dracula Returns To Cinemas In 4K This Halloween – Watch The Trailer

That’s the thing with vampires: even though they’ve existed for a long time, they don’t age. And Bram Stoker’s Dracula, from master director Francis Ford Coppola, is a film that is at once utterly of its time, with a crop of iconic ‘90s talent (Gary Oldman! Winona Ryder! Keanu Reeves!); but it’s also remained timeless, thanks to Coppola’s lavish filmmaking and devotion to practical effects. Now, it’s coming back to life once more (again, vampires tend to do that) in a 4K restoration for its 30th anniversary – and going back to the big screen where it belongs. Check out the reissue trailer exclusively here:

If it’s been a while since you’ve watched Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula (as it really should be known), it is a ridiculously ravishing gothic horror of grand proportions – with an emphasis on in-camera effects, richly-detailed sets and incredible makeup to turn Gary Oldman into all kinds of iterations of the world’s most notorious vampire. Winona Ryder is Mina Murray, the woman drawn in by Drac’s unquenchable desires, with Keanu Reeves as Jonathan Harker (he knows where the bastard sleeps), and the one and only Anthony Hopkins as Van Helsing.