Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt For Steven Spielberg

With his latest, The Fabelmans out across the pond and drawing awards buzz, Steven Spielberg can start turning his attention to potential future films. And there has been a big development for his plan to make a movie featuring the character of Frank Bullitt, as made iconic by Steve McQueen in the 1968 thriller that shares his surname. Bradley Cooper is now making a deal to play Bullitt.

Of course looking to measure up against one of McQueen's most famous roles is not to be taken lightly, but Cooper has been proving himself both in front of and behind the camera in recent years. And after a near-miss collaborating with Spielberg on American Sniper, the pair has been looking for something to work on. They came close with Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro but when Spielberg stepped away from making that, he suggested Cooper direct and star after being impressed by his work on A Star Is Born.

And according to Deadline, the pair spent some time during the pandemic lockdown virtually figuring out if they could make a new Bullitt story work, with script chores handed to The Post's Josh Singer. The film is still in development, but word of Cooper's attachment getting out means things are clearly revving up to a new level.

The original movie found Bullitt overseeing the protection of a mob witness at the behest of an ambitious politician. But when the witness is targeted by hitmen, Bullitt goes on the hunt for the criminals and the kingpin who ordered the hit. Beyond the sheer cool factor of McQueen, the film also boasts one of the most iconic car chases of all time, charging through (and over) the hilly streets of San Francisco.

No pressure to follow that, then, but in Spielberg's hands, we're thinking something great could happen. UK audiences, meanwhile, will see The Fabelmans starting 27 January.

