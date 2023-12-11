Bradley Cooper And Christian Bale Starring In Best Of Enemies

Having shared the screen in 2013's American Hustle, Bradley Cooper and Christian Bale are reportedly ready to team up again. They're attached to an intriguing new based-on-truth tale called Best Of Enemies.

Adapted from Gus Russo and Eric Dezenhall’s book Best Of Enemies: The Last Great Spy Story Of The Cold War by _Hustle'_s Eric Warren Singer, the story follows two Cold War spies — CIA case officer Jack Platt and KGB agent Gennady Vasilenko — who became improbable friends at a time when they should’ve been anything but.

They were both new arrivals in Washington DC in 1978 when their respective agencies assigned each man to seduce the other into betraying his country during the final days of the Cold War. Many years later, they helped discover the Soviet mole Robert Hanssen together and solved several other high-profile espionage mysteries. Cooper would reportedly play Platt, while Bale would play Vasilenko.

As of right now, there is no director attached, but given his previous success directing and starring in A Star Is Born and the upcoming Maestro, there’s speculation that he might end up stepping behind the camera for this one also.