Brad Pitt To Reunite With Quentin Tarantino For The Movie Critic

If Quentin Tarantino's next film, The Movie Critic is truly to be (as the writer/director has said more than once) his last movie, you can rest assured that Brad Pitt will once more be part of the cast. According to Deadline, he's reuniting with Tarantino for the film.

There are only a few confirmed details about the new Tarantino film, including the fact that it's set in 1977 and is "based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag," according to the filmmaker.

Tarantino has been honing the script for the last few months and it seems he's ready to start getting the cast in place. Pitt starred in Inglorious Basterds and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (for which he won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar), so it's hardly surprising he'd look to reunite with the writer/director.