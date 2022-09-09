Black Adam Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Faces The Justice Society In DC’s Latest

Will Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam destroy the world, or become its saviour? Given the power at his disposal – and we're talking Superman-level power here – you'd certainly hope it's the latter. But as the new trailer for Black Adam the movie shows, he's still deciding, despite appeals from the Justice Society of America…

Adam rose from being a slave to meting out his particular, powerful brand of justice in the society of Kahndaq 5,000 years ago. It didn't end so well for him, ending up imprisoned for millennia. And now he's out and ready to keep fighting.

He's back to dispense some no-nonsense justice, something that will bring him into conflict with more straightforward heroes, including, in the film the Justice Society Of America, including Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo).

This latest look at the trailer is certainly less leavened with humour as some others, going more intense with its action, though we're also sure Professor X might have something to say about heroes launching their plane from an underground bunker next to a mansion…