Billy Bob Thornton, Giancarlo Esposito And Anthony Mackie Among Those Joining The Russo Bros.’ Electric State

The Electric State adapts Simon Stålenhag's strikingly beautiful graphic novel, with regular Russo collaborators (and AGBO heads of story) Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely on script duty.

The story is set in an alternative future, where it follows a teenage girl (Millie Bobby Brown) who realizes that a strange but sweet robot who comes to her has actually been sent by her missing brother. She and the robot set out to find the brother in an imaginative world of humans mixing with all manner of robots, uncovering a grand conspiracy in the process. Chris Pratt, Brian Cox, Stanley Tucci and Jenny Slate are also in the cast.

Esposito's character an antagonist known as the Marshall, a robotic drone, with the on-set section brought to life by a performance capture actor (and Esposito filming later in the schedule as its pilot) Quan will play a doctor that Brown’s character needs to find; and ironically, he's subbing in for Everything Everywhere All At Once co-star Michelle Yeoh, who has had to leave the film over a scheduling clash.

Thornton and Mackie, meanwhile, have voice roles. Netflix is aiming to have this one on its servers sometime in 2024.

