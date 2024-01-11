Bill Murray, Michael Cera And Benicio Del Toro On For Wes Anderson’s New Film

2023 was a busy time for Wes Anderson, who put out not just Asteroid City in cinemas but also launched four Roald Dahl adaptations via Netflix. So he could be forgiven for taking a year off. Instead, he's diving into making another film — and while we don't know the title yet, the news has arrived that Bill Murray, Michael Cera and Benicio Del Toro will all be part of the cast.

Anderson has been writing this one for a while, and dropped hints last year about a new collaboration with Del Toro (who appeared in 2021 Anderson pic The French Dispatch). Now World Of Reel has confirmed that he and Roman Coppola have put together the script for the new film.