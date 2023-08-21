Benicio Del Toro Investigates A Murder In The Trailer For Netflix Thriller Reptile

Getting a little more of a push than some of the murder mystery movies launched out onto Netflix's servers with little fanfare, Reptile boasts a starry cast (Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone among them) and a slot at the Toronto International Film Festival. The trailer is now online…

Reptile stars (and was co-written by) Del Toro as Detective Tom Nichols, a hardened detective digging into the brutal murder of a young real estate agent. He's attempting to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.

Timberlake plays Will, the victim's boyfriend, while Silverstone is Judy, Nichols' wife.