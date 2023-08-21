Benicio Del Toro Investigates A Murder In The Trailer For Netflix Thriller Reptile

Getting a little more of a push than some of the murder mystery movies launched out onto Netflix's servers with little fanfare, Reptile boasts a starry cast (Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone among them) and a slot at the Toronto International Film Festival. The trailer is now online…
Reptile stars (and was co-written by) Del Toro as Detective Tom Nichols, a hardened detective digging into the brutal murder of a young real estate agent. He's attempting to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.
Timberlake plays Will, the victim's boyfriend, while Silverstone is Judy, Nichols' wife.
Music video director Grant Singer steps up to make his feature debut here. Reptile will be on Netflix from 6 October (following a limited run in US cinemas from 29 September, but no word yet on similar plans in the UK).