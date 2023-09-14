Benedict Cumberbatch Is A Gambler With A Plan In The Trailer For Wes Anderson’s The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar

Even though he's already had a well-liked film in cinemas this year (Asteroid City), Wes Anderson has also been hard at work crafting a series of shorts based on Roald Dahl stories for Netflix. The first, The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar, lands on the streaming service in a couple of weeks and you can see the trailer below.

The short stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular Sugar (no relation to The Apprentice's Sir Alan, we assume), a rich guy who learns of a guru (Ben Kingsley) who claims he can see without using his eyes.

Sparking to the notion that this could help him win even more cash, Henry Sugar looks to learn how to do it himself.

Anderson wrote and directed the short, which also features the likes of WA repertory company members Ralph Fiennes (as Roald Dahl – he pops up in the other shorts) and Dev Patel, plus Richard Ayoade.